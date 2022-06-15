A viral video shows a jet-black kingsnake moving its jaws around a big rattlesnake body and swallowing it whole. A Georgia resident managed to capture footage of the rare event, which went viral on social media. Georgia DNR Twitter page mentioned, "If the snake being eaten is longer than the kingsnake, it will get folded before being swallowed." The creep clip has left interest in bafflement! Intenssse! Two Mulga Snakes Battle it Out in Australian Conservatory Over a Mate, Watch Scary Video.

It Is A Snake Eats Snake World

It's a snake eat snake world out there. pic.twitter.com/m02jYC7Tf7 — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) June 10, 2022

