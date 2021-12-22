In a disastrous incident, a youth was swept off 30 feet high into the sky during a kite-flying game in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. Reportedly, the youth hold onto the rope after the rest of the team let go of the kite's rope. He clung onto the rope for over 1 minute before landing on the ground. Fortunately, he escaped unhurt.

Watch the Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)