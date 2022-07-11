In a video going viral on social media, a district magistrate can be seen reprimanding a school headmaster for wearing 'kurta pajama' at school. The viral video shows DM of Bihar's Lakhisarai district scolding the headmaster of for wearing a kurta pajama and telling him he looks like a politician rather than a teacher. The DM also questioned the functioning style of the school. In the video, he was seen calling the education officer on the spot and asking for the headmaster’s suspension. He ordered a salary cut and a show-cause notice to the headmaster of the school.

Does wearing "Kurta Pyjama" by a teacher is now crime in India?? This DM is ordering 'show cause' and 'salary cut' notice just for wearing "Kurta Pyjama". The way this English Babu DM is behaving, is it anyhow acceptable @jsaideepak and @JaipurDialogues sir?? pic.twitter.com/wr8MUsrSFV — Saurabh Pathak (@SaurabhPathakJi) July 10, 2022

