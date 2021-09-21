Volcano eruption in Canary Islands of Spain bring river of lava in Cumbre Vieja. The new video going viral on social media shows the effects of the lava flow in the area, filled swimming pool of one of the houses in the affected area.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)