A leopard was caught on camera roaming around in Nainital at night. In the video, the big cat was seen casually walking on an empty street of the hill station. Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola shared the clip with a caption that read - "Post-dinner walk, in the city of #Nainital." The video has amassed over 27.9 thousand views and over 15,000 impressions. Tiger vs Leopard Fight on Cards? Viral Video Shows 'Peaceful Coexistence' Between Two of Jungle's Fiercest Predators.

Leopard Takes 'Post-Dinner Walk' in Nainital:

