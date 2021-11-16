The king of the jungle decided to take a stroll on road in Gir and the passersby were left amazed by this magnificent lion. Traffic on both the sides of the road stopped after seeing the big cat walking in the middle of the path. Scroll down to watch the video.

Watch The Video Here:

Today morning when guests were going out for their morning Safari, the King came on the road, leading to traffic stopping on both sides. Still waiting to see the lions in Gir ⁦@PostcardHotel⁩ pic.twitter.com/t1bM0tbYKB — Kapil Chopra (@KapilChopra72) November 16, 2021

