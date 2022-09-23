Did a man lose his death certificate? Well, the newspaper ad says so! Recently, a citizen took to the print advertisement to put up a 'lost and found' advertisement that's bizarre! In the ad, he mentioned about his lost death certificate somewhere in Assam which left the internet in stitches. Users wonder if he is asking for some help from heaven and where exactly should it reach once found. Meanwhile, see how Twitter reacted to the 'lost and found' newspaper ad below. 'Software Engineers, Don't Call' Matrimonial Ad Goes Viral, Bizarre Instruction on Newspaper Advertisement Grabs Users' Attention

Lost Death Certificate Twitter Reactions

Dead Man, Hello?

Now that's a dead man walking , He just lost his death certificate 😃😃😃😆😆😛😛🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/jULESD0rfj — Shekar Iyer (@SHEKARSUSHEEL) September 19, 2022

TRUE

1st time someone lost his Death Certificate 🙏 https://t.co/bYTYZrRR1h — Santanu Gope (@santanugope) September 19, 2022

LOL

Somebody lost his Death Certificate. Founder may be rewarded 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gcBskgkoCl — K. Arkha (@k_arkha) September 19, 2022

DND?

Someone has lost his own Death Certificate. If anyone finds it, please return his Death Certificate to him. Please treat this as urgent- else the Ghost will get angry. Courtesy: @utpal91 & @UtpalBorpujari pic.twitter.com/sN5lEaB8hX — Amarjyoti Borah (@AmarjyotiBorah1) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)