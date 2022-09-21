Matrimonial advertisements are very common for newspaper readers but this time a printed ad grabbed the attention of the internet users! The ad seeking for a groom specified that he must be an IAS/IPS or working doctor (PG) or an industrialist/businessman. However, the special instruction at the end read, "Software engineers, kindly don't call" which left the internet amused. The bizarre instruction on the newspaper advertisement came from a bride's family that asked for no engineer for her marriage goes viral on the internet! Check out the matrimonial ad below. Groom of 'Bullet Bandekki' Song Fame Trapped by ACB for Taking Bribe of Rs 30,000 in Badangpet

Matrimonial Ad for 'Software Engineers, Don't Call' Go Viral:

Future of IT does not look so sound. pic.twitter.com/YwCsiMbGq2 — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) September 16, 2022

