A video is going viral on social media sites in which a person crawls on his roof to remove the connected wires he used to steal electricity. The incident took place in Lucknow, and a drone camera recorded the video. The man seems unaware of the camera above him while he continues to eliminate evidence of electricity theft. Man Confronts Homeless Person Who Would Bully Him in High Court, Viral Video Divides Internet.

Check Out the Video of Man Trying To Cover Electricity Theft:

लखनऊ में बिजली चोर पकड़े जाने के डर से छत पर लेटकर कंटिया हटा रहा था और ये सब कुछ ड्रोन कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हो गया।😆#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/iglRLNJs4X — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) June 9, 2023

