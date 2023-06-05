In the video going viral on social media, a man is seen confronting a homeless man, who turns out to be his high-school mate. However, the conversation is far from pleasant. The video shows a homeless man sitting on stairs while another man approaches him with a camera. The videographer bashes the homeless man for bullying him in high school. “Remember when you used to flex on me at high school? Because I used to wear baggy clothes? [sic]”, the man is heard saying. He goes on to add, “Now look at you. Now look at me. [sic]” The homeless man did not say a word and extended his hand for a handshake which the man behind the camera immediately refused. The viral video sparked a debate between netizens on ethics. Flying Squirrel Fakes Its Death, Creates Crime Scene for Attention, This Cute Video Will Make Your Sunday!.

Watch the Viral Video:

Man confronts his high school bully!? He right Or wrong for this??? 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/Y7f51eT9zS — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) May 30, 2023

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Stop Bullying!

Maybe just maybe u mfs should stop bullying ppl ..or you might turn out like him fucked up in life cause u thought u was allat — Niyy 💕. 20❤️…..no minors (@freaknikniy) May 30, 2023

Wrong on So Many Levels!

This is wrong on so many levels. If I saw my childhood bully in this state, I would help him if I had the means. "There but for the grace of God, go I." pic.twitter.com/bq29Uq3H5k — ♋N8tiv_ATLien (@N8tiv_ATLien) May 30, 2023

Not His Fault!

People feeling bad but this guy is just pointing out how the dude used be act arrogant and put others down only to end up a bum. It’s not the recording guy’s fault he threw his life away — Patrick J (@citysboy) May 30, 2023

God Tested Him.

I think this man was being tested and he failed. God placed him in a position to show compassion and perhaps even help this man, who may not have been nice to him before but instead of praying for the man, he ridiculed him by recording and posting this video. My opinion, wrong! — Ms. D. (@dailh71) May 30, 2023

Became the Bully!

He’s wrong for that. For him to approach him that way means that man still has control over him because he felt the need to validate himself in front of the former bully. That’s a means of extreme insecurity. He in fact became the bully. — TheMan (@MicAlanJunior) May 31, 2023

