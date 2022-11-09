A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves in between the Sun and the Moon entirely or partially, which blocks the sunlight from reaching the Moon. The phenomenon causes a shadow on the surface of the Moon, which is what stargazers see from Earth. On Tuesday, November 8, the planet witnessed the last Total Lunar Eclipse until March 14, 2025. The Beaver Moon looked incredible with a splash of a red hue. After the globe experienced the fantastic cosmic event, netizens took to Twitter to share Lunar Eclipse 2022 pictures, HD images of the Blood Moon and short video clips.

Beaver Moon Images

This video doesn't do it justice. The #LunarEclipse is so awesome. I've never seen it before and I am in awe of our planet and solar system. Suddenly, I feel so insignificant. pic.twitter.com/rpx1HgkThH — 🦃~Raechelle~🦃 (@TheReddHeadd13) November 8, 2022

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022 Pictures

Incredible Blood Moon!

This is insane. I’m witnessing a total lunar eclipse AND a Neptunian eclipse (can’t see it in this pic I took) AT THE SAME TIME. This planetary event hasn’t happened in over 440 years. Space is truly beautiful. pic.twitter.com/67xsQPzB8e — Joey (@TheAn1meMan) November 8, 2022

What An Amazing View!

seeing the lunar eclipse right now that moonbyul invented oh it is so spectacular pic.twitter.com/4m6Ol93STC — eil낼라 (@soleilbyul) November 8, 2022

Chandra Grahan 2022 Tweets

