A rare snake was found hiding at a rice mill in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli region. While it might seem like common news, you'll be astonished to learn about this unusual snake. The discovered reptile is an uncommon albino cobra, which has never been seen in the area before. This particular albino cobra is reportedly 4 feet, 9 centimeters long. The forest officials told that in general, these specific species are underdeveloped, however the one found in Gadchiroli was completely grown. The albinism illness causes these snake's skin to turn white, which happens to be extremely rare. Red Sand Boa, Rare Two-Headed Snake, Rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara (Watch Video).

Rare Albino Cobra Found Hiding in Rice Mill in Gadchiroli:

Rare albino cobra spotted in #Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, rescued later by the forest department#Viral https://t.co/z94cgvdrXg — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) March 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)