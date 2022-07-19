A viral video that has gained praise online shows a man saving a child's life from construction debris that fell on them. The brave man was captured on a CCTV camera which shows how he managed to skip the horrible accident. Both of them get knocked to the ground, but they appear to be unharmed. The viral clip is apparently from the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Watch: Viral Video of Man Skipping Wedding Party to Rescue a Dog From Overflowing River is Guaranteed To Warm Hearts.

Watch The Viral Video:

जाको राखे साइयां मार सके न कोय Visuals from Mathura, UP pic.twitter.com/0o9sneyPhg — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 18, 2022

