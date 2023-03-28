Animals also express their appreciation for one another as well as other emotions like rage or empathy towards people who assist them in any way. In a recent video, a man is seen picking up a baby sloth who had fallen from a tree. He tenderly raises the infant and gives it to the mother, who is grasping the trunk. She extends her hand as if attempting to shake hands with the man in a gesture of thanks. He gives her hand a light touch before waving to the mother and kid. Heartwarming Video: Baby Sloth Reunited With Its Mother After Evacuation From Bolivia Fire.

Man Picks Up Fallen Baby Sloth, Returns It To Mother:

She thanked him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uyfDPdWoIw — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) March 21, 2023

