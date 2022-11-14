On Monday, 14 November, the search giant Google announced the winner of the Doodle for Google Competition 2022. This year, Kolkata's Shlok Mukherjee bagged the first position for India for his thoughtful and motivating artwork titled "India on the center stage". Google.co.in also featured the inspiring doodle. Shlok writes, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

India On The Center Stage- Google Doodle:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)