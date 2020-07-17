Mia Khalifa loves her tattoos as much as she loves her food and the ex has so many of them! It is National Tattoo Day today. Every July 17 US celebrates the day that recognizes the history, culture, and artists dedicated to permanent inking on the skin. Mia khalifa has little tattoos almost all over her body and it they are both meaningful and bold. The former pornstar is currently in the middle of changing the narrative about her past life and the intelligent, funny and cool sports presenter has all the support from Gen-Z. National Tattoo Day 2020: Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Other Famous Football Players Who Have Inked Their Body.

The gorgeous diva has dedicated a lot of time since last year getting back in shape to achieve those killer abs. You check her Instagram posts and stories, you'll mostly see her sweating it at the gym. In fact, he has also been investing a lot of time on TikTok creating some hilarious content. Mia Khalifa has quite a few tattoos on her body. While some are of the minimalist kind, some are just bold and speak volume. Let's take a look at some of the tattoos on Mia Khalifa's body and their meanings: Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

The tiny tattoo near her wrist says "bubba". It is said that the term inked on Mia Khalifa is the North American way of saying, brother.

Here's an Arabic quote inked on her right arm

Three mini hearts on her right wrist

Little Flint Pistol on her side boob

The small tattoo behind Mia Khalifa’s left ear is the map of Texas. She has been staying there.

This kinky tattoo of woman’s mouth and lips twirling right between two fingers

Currently, Khalifa is battling for #JusticeForMiaKhalifa against the short-lived porn career that only involved only 3 months in the year 2015 and 11 XXX videos defining her. A petition has been signed by many fans of her's for her domain names to be returned to her all her x-rated videos to be deleted. Pornhub revealed in 2019 that she was the second most searched porn star on the XXX site after Lana Rhodes. The label doesn't seem to leave Mia Khalifa and she also revealed some chilling details recently about how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a "vogue photographer" and this has to be the last straw.

