Okay..we got it! There's no second thought about why were we facing those Monday blues thinking that maybe we were the only ones overreacting to it. But, no! It's official now! Monday is the 'Worst Day of The Week', as tweeted by the Guinness World Records recently. Netizens couldn't agree more to the official declaration as they flooded the internet with reaction pouring down the post on Monday. Check out the GWS declaration and how users reacted to it below.

Guinness World Records Declare Monday to be 'The Worst Day of The Week'

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

Netizens Can't Relate More!

took you long enough — Red the Angry Bird (@AngryBirds) October 17, 2022

Oh..So True!

You Deserve it..Monday!

I stand for this. Monday deserves it — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 17, 2022

We Share It Buddy

Solution, Huh?

Petition for Mondays to be banned so after the next Monday we will be Tuesday , we ban that also because it following Sunday , so Everyday After Sunday will be banned and we only have a Sunday 😭😭😭😂😂😂😂 — OBIdient Apartment 🔌 (@israel_abah) October 17, 2022

