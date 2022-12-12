The Guinness World Record for the "Most Underpants Pulled on in 30 Seconds" was made by USA woman Rachael Schmitt in Dublin, Ireland. She put on 19 undies at a record-breaking speed on 25 July 2022. The official page of GWR shared the video of the fun challenge. The theatre kid has always been a fast dresser who changed her costumes in mere 30 seconds. Man Sets Guinness World Record for Highest Number of Square Tattoos on the Body; Watch Video.

Most Underpants Pulled on in 30 Seconds!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

