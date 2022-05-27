A man obsessed with setting Guinness' world record inked his whole body with square tattoos. Matt Gone has finally made a record of "most squares tattooed on the body". A video of Matt was shared on GWR's Instagram page, which says that he has 848 squares inked on his body! Matt said he likes to be different in the reel, and evidently, he does. Tattoo Removal: Is There a Home Remedy to Remove Tattoos? 7 FAQs About Erasing Your Ink Answered.

Watch The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

