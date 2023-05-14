Mother's Day is here, and Google has released a doodle in honour of mothers around the world. Google creates doodles for every special occasion, and on Mother's Day 2023, the search giant has shared animal family throwback pics with mom over the years. Mother’s Day celebrates the vital role that mothers and mother figures play in our lives. The special day is being celebrated today, May 14. Happy Mother's Day 2023: Gift Ideas and Date Plans To Surprise Your Moms This International Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2023 Google Doodle:

