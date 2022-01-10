While friends at north laugh at the thought of winters in Mumbai, people in the maximum city are wrapping blankets to get better of chilly weather. The sudden dip in the temperatures has got Mumbaikars looking for warm clothes in their closet. It is hard to believe but indeed Mumbai city is experiencing cold weather and netizens are having a blast over the unexpected situation. Both those residing in the city and outside are sharing funny memes and jokes on Twitter and as a result #MumbaiWinter is one of the trending topics on Monday. Let us have a look at 'Mumbai Winter' funny memes and jokes that are taking Twitter by the storm.

1. Hila Dala Na

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

2. Aur Bahut Thandi Bhi Ho Gayi Hai

Meanwhile, My Friends at North

HAHAHAHHAA

Comes back from Jaipur with the hope Mumbai will be warmer Le Mumbai - 15° c#mumbaiwinter pic.twitter.com/Zres86FKQv — Kashvi (@she_quipped_) January 10, 2022

Winter Holidays

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter #mumbai pic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

Why is This So Apt

#mumbaiwinter Mumbaikars trying to Convince Pahadi people that Hamare idhar bhi Thand padti hai 🥶🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uVdN9hNkU4 — Baandya (@Bahut_Scope_Hai) January 10, 2022

Yeh Kaun Si Jagah Hai

