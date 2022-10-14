Mumbaikars and Thane residents were treated with showers and thunderstorms and soon #MumbaiRains, #ThaneRains began trending on Twitter. Thundershowers were recorded in several regions, including, Mumbai and Thane. Amid the good weather, several netizens took to Twitter and expressed their happiness through memes. Several Twitter users also shared images and videos of the cloudy sky. As per the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at most places in Maharashtra in the next two hours. Maharashtra Weather Forecast on October 14: Thunderstorms, Lightning, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Other Cities

#MumbaiRains, #ThaneRains Trend on Twitter:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)