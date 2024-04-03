In what can be called a technological comedy, one man found himself stuck on the way to the office while his Ather electric scooter went through its morning software update. He was zipping along, thinking he had plenty of time, when suddenly his electric scooter stopped. Why? Because it's decided that right at that moment is the perfect time to download the latest software update! Talk about bad timing. He took to social media to share a hilarious video of his scooter updating the software while he waited. He captioned his post ‘such a new problem’. Remember, the next time you're running late to work, just blame it on technology or your gadgets. After all, who knew that ‘sorry, my scooter was updating’ could be the new ‘my dog ate my homework’? Welcome to the future, where now even our commute depends on software shenanigans. E-Scooter Blast in Maharashtra: Electric Scooter's Battery Explodes While Charging in Vasai, Minor Killed (Video).

Watch Video of Ather Electric Scooter Updating Here

It's SUCH A NEW problem. My Ather started updating when I turned it on in the morning. I couldn't move or go office. It's like - I am late to office because my scooter was updating! 😅 pic.twitter.com/QPELgMrqV5 — Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik) April 2, 2024

