Temjen Imna Along, the Minister of Higher Education and Tourism for Nagaland, is renowned for having a lively social media presence. Indeed, he has gained a lot of adoration on X. His entertaining and captivating posts often highlight Nagaland's natural beauty. Recently, the latter posted a video of his workout on air walkers at an outdoor gym on X. As the video begins, Along and another individual can seen working out on an air walker. The chuckling sounds of those surrounding him can be heard in the video. "Dil to baccha hai ji (The heart is still a child)”, read the caption of his post that is currently doing rounds on social media. ‘Aaj JCB Ka Test Tha’: Nagaland BJP Leader Temjen Imna Along Pulled Out From Muddy Pond After Getting Stuck in it, Here’s His Quirky Take on Situation (Watch Video).

Temjen Imna Along Works Out on Air Walker in Outdoor Gym

