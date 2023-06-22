National Kissing Day is celebrated on June 22 every year. The day is dedicated to the beautiful act of kissing. A kiss is used to express one's love for their partner and loved ones. Here are the latest tweets shared by netizens to mark this special day dedicated to kissing. While International Kissing Day is observed on July 6, the idea of celebrating kiss day is the same, just on different days. From Spiderman Kiss to Strawberry Smooch, 8 Hottest Ways To Lock Lips With Your Partner.

#NationalKissingDay Tweets:

National Kissing Day Images:

National Kissing Day Wishes:

National Kissing Day Tweets:

#NationalKissingDay:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)