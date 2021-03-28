Watch Video of Nesting Colony of Slender-Billed Gulls in Greater Rann of Kutch Destroyed by Bulldozer

About 100 Greater Flamingo Nests Were Also Destroyed

UPDATE: A nature lover stumbled upon the nesting site in GRK. Same evening most nests were destroyed by road contractors. New road between Santalpur & another village is being constructed as water levels go down. Few-100 Greater flamingo nests were also destroyed. @SanctuaryAsia — Anish Andheria (@anishandheria) March 27, 2021

