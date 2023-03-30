Saeed Rashed AlMheiri who is 4 years and 218 days old entered Guinness World Records after he became the youngest person to publish a book (male). Saeed attempted this record as he is loves reading, writing and wants to inspire other children at his age and to promote that talent exists regardless of the age. Man Sets Guinness World Record by Visiting New York City’s 18 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in One Day; View Pics.

Saeed Rashed Almheiri Enters Guinness World Records

New record: Youngest person to publish a book (male) - Saeed Rashed AlMheiri (UAE) at 4 years, 218 days old The book has sold over 1,000 copies 🥰️https://t.co/nliHHZgjlh — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 30, 2023

