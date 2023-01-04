This man’s food-related quest of getting a World Record title actually took months of planning and the challenge of contacting and getting reservations at the most sought-after dining destinations all in the span of a day. All his efforts were definitely fruitful as Eric Finkelstein has set a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most Michelin-starred restaurants visited in 24 hours. The 34-year-old went munching through 18 of New York’s finest restaurants in a day, and while he faced a lot of hurdles and cancellations during his quest, he never gave up. View images of the World Record Holder here. Christmas Tree Made of Beer Cans! Reddit Users Make 8-Tier Tree Entirely of 182 Empty Cans To Save Up on Buying a Real One (View Pic).

Check Out This Tweet

Eric enjoyed salads, steak tartare and caviar on his 18 restaurant journey! 😋https://t.co/zuw6EsbkhR — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 3, 2023

