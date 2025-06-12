Just three days before her tragic death, popular social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, known online as "Kamal Kaur Bhabhi," shared a cryptic post on Instagram. The post featured her own photo with the caption: “No emotion, no love, no fuck,” followed by a line in Punjabi that roughly translated to “Only doubt doubt doubt is left.” The eerie message has since gained attention following her sudden demise. With 385K Instagram followers and a YouTube channel, "Funny Bhabhi TV," boasting over 2,36,000 subscribers, Kanchan was well-known for engaging lifestyle content. On Tuesday night, June 10, her body was discovered in her own car parked outside Adesh Hospital in Bathinda, after onlookers reported a foul smell. Police confirmed that she had left home on June 9 for a promotional event but never returned. Preliminary investigations suggest she did not die in the car, but that her body was moved and dumped there afterwards. Influencer Kanchan Kumari aka ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Parked Car in Bathinda.

‘No Emotion, No Love, No F*ck’: Influencer Kanchan Kumari’s Final Post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanchan Kumari (@kamalkaurbhabhi)

