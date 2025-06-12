The body of Kamal Kaur, a social media influencer from Ludhiana, was found in her own vehicle parked outside Adesh Hospital in Bathinda on Tuesday night, in a tragic and unsettling incident. When onlookers noticed a bad odour coming from the car, the discovery was made. Police received a call about a suspiciously parked car that was giving off a strong odour, according to Bathinda SP Narinder Singh. When the police arrived, they discovered a young woman's body in the back seat. According to a preliminary investigation, the deceased was Kanchan Kumari, a Ludhiana resident who allegedly left her home on June 9 to go to a promotional event. "The car belongs to the girl herself, and she had left home in it. Our initial findings suggest that the vehicle was not the site of death. Her body was dumped in the car post-mortem," SP Singh said. Police sources confirmed that the body showed signs of being moved and possibly concealed after death. Influencer Lappu Sachin Distributes Beer on Jaipur Roads on Ekadashi for Instagram Reel, 7 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Kanchan Kumari aka ‘Kamal Kaur Bhabhi’ Found Dead

#WATCH | Punjab | Body of Ludhiana-based social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, alias Kamal Kaur, found in her own car, in Bathinda. SP Bathinda, Narinder Singh says, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that a car was parked in Adesh Hospital and some foul smell was coming… pic.twitter.com/KPzOKNVwkV — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

