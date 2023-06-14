As per the notice by Mumbai Police, June 14 is being observed as No Honking Day. This day is being observed to curb the problem of noise pollution in the city. Netizens have welcomed this day by sharing #NoHonkingDay tweets. Check Mumbai Police's notification on the No Honking Day as well as the latest tweets by Twitterati about this unique day. Mumbai Police Bust Racket of Fake Multiple SIM Cards in Single Names, 13 Arrested.

Press Release by Traffic Department:

Mumbai to observe #NoHonkingDay tomorrow. Press release by traffic department. pic.twitter.com/XK8eWNcMNG — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) June 13, 2023

No Honking Day in Mumbai : the day when the city's official soundtrack becomes the clink of your coffee cup hitting the saucer. Sip your brew, let it soothe your soul, and remember : a latte in hand is better than a horn in the ear! ☕#NoHonkingDay #Thirdwavecoffeeindia — Third Wave Coffee (@thirdwaveindia) June 14, 2023

This bustling city does not need another reason for noise! 14 June 2023 will be observed as #NoHonkingDay throughout the city. Motorists are advised to ensure that horns of their vehicles are as per guidelines in Rule No. 119 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989. pic.twitter.com/yf2F4eYobL — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 13, 2023

Today June 14th is #NoHonkingDay... Expecting silence in this area.pic.twitter.com/C2x4ZIhjmV — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) June 14, 2023

“No Honking Day” today which will invite a fine of ₹1000.00. Should be everyday, but Whatever…. pic.twitter.com/qxm8vrSuB6 — मुलुंड info (@mulund_info) June 14, 2023

