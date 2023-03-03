Norway dance group "Quickstyle" have attempted to recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song "Chaiyya Chaiyya". All men clad in black and white suits with sunglasses show a little teaser of them dancing on the track. However, fans were not impressed and thought they could do better. Soon, they revealed that this was just a preview and the full video will be out soon. Well, we would not like to see "Chaiyya Chaiyya" any other way than on top of a train, would we? 'Sexiest Desi Girls in Town': Men Drape Saree and Dance to 'Desi Girl' Song For a Wedding Performance, Video Goes Viral.

‘QuickStyle' Attempts To Recreate 'Chaiyya Chaiyya':

