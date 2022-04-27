A man from Illinois in the US reportedly found a 60-year-old McDonald's fast food in his bathroom wall during a renovation. The folk identified as Rob posted about the ancient food discovery on Reddit, and pointed out that the fries were still "perfectly crispy". As per the reports, Rob was pretty clear that the meal he found in the bathroom wall, has been there since his home was built back in 1959. Coriander Ice Cream Sundae, McDonald’s China Surprises Customers With New Dessert And Foodies Are Definitely Not Lovin' It!

Take A Look:

I found a 60-year-old McDonald's meal in my bathroom wall https://t.co/Clf7ArafYA pic.twitter.com/CQkHF6mxoZ — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2022

