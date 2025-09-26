Travelling in overcrowded Indian trains often brings bizarre visuals, and one such moment has gone viral after a Reddit user shared a picture from the Bangalore (SBC)–Jaipur (JP) Superfast Express (12975/12976) on August 15, 2025. The image showed undergarments hung out to dry on the utility rack of a general coach, with the user jokingly captioning it as “free laundry service.” While some netizens mocked the incident with sarcastic comments, others expressed outrage, calling it a clear lack of civic sense. The unusual scene reignited debate on passenger behaviour and train travel hardships. This is not the first time such antics have surfaced—last year, a clip of a man weaving a cot between berths also went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. ‘Go Ask the Prime Minister About Me’: Burqa-Clad Woman Refuses To Show Ticket, Creates Ruckus in Train’s AC Coach and Threatens Passengers (Watch Video).

Passenger Dries Undergarments on Train Berth

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

