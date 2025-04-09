A shocking video is going viral on social media, showing a burqa-clad woman causing a commotion in an AC coach of an Indian Railways train. The woman is seen occupying a reserved seat without a valid ticket and reacting aggressively when asked to show one. The incident has sparked outrage and debate across online platforms. According to reports, the woman was traveling without a ticket and forcibly sat on a berth reserved for another passenger. When the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked her to present her ticket, she not only refused but also misbehaved with the officials. In the video, she is heard shouting, "Go ask the Prime Minister about me. I won’t show my ticket!" The situation escalated further as she allegedly threatened fellow passengers and even physically assaulted some of them. The scene caused panic in the coach, leading to severe inconvenience for other travelers. The video clearly shows her shouting, arguing with railway staff, and clashing with co-passengers while officials struggle to control the situation. Did Burqa-Clad Women Carry Indian Flags To Escape From Palestine Amid Ongoing War Between Israel and Hamas? Fact Check Debunks Viral Video As Misleading.

Burqa-Clad Woman Creates Ruckus in AC Coach

#वायरल वीडियो: एसी कोच में बुरकाधारी महिला का हंगामा, टिकट दिखाने से किया इनकार। सोशल मीडिया पर एक चौंकाने वाला वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें एक बुरकाधारी महिला भारतीय रेल की एसी कोच में जमकर हंगामा करती नजर आ रही है। यह घटना इंटरनेट पर व्यापक नाराजगी और बहस का कारण बन… pic.twitter.com/0leXmotOGq — UttarPradesh.ORG News (@WeUttarPradesh) April 9, 2025

"I will neither buy a train ticket and I will not show anything to anyone..." Look at how a burkha-clad woman, caught without a ticket in the AC coach, is thr€atening passengers and police. pic.twitter.com/fuIUZ90WE1 — Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) April 9, 2025

