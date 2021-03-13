Watch Video of Pakistani Bride and Groom Using Tranquilized Lion Cub As 'Prop' For Photoshoot

@/ studioafzlofficial uploaded some very disturbing stories on Instagram, where a sedated lion cub and as being used as a prop during a wedding shoot. It is a living creature, this is beyond fucked up. pic.twitter.com/VjIgDlDOnz — Saltafa (@saltafa) March 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)