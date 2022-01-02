A video of a Pakistani man threatening American multinational food, snack, and beverage giant Pepsi has surfaced on the internet. According to the man, a QR code has been printed on the 7UP bottles that contain the name of Prophet Muhammad. The man can be heard arguing with the truck driver and threatening the company that he will burn their truck if they do not remove the 'QR codes'.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)