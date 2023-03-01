A sarcastic poster of a tenant looking for a home in Bengaluru’s IT hub Indiranagar has caught the eyes of everyone on social media. The poster reads, “Left kidney on sale. Need money to fund the security deposit amount landlords are asking for (just kidding), but I need a house in Indiranagar, scan for profile." The poster with a QR code is attached to the chap’s profile. The hike rentals and deposits being asked by landlords in the region became a topic of discussion as some users related to the post. Just another peak Bengaluru moment? Viral Video: Pakistan Contestant Brings Biryani From 'Sabse Achi Dukan' in 'The Kitchen Master' Show, Funny Audition Clip Leaves Netizens in Splits.

Man Puts Left Kidney on 'Sale' in Bengaluru, Here's Why

