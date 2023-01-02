Argentina forward Julian Alvarez became a national hero after providing an ideal partnership to captain Lionel Messi and ensuring Argentina’s victory in FIFA World Cup 2022. But as he returns to Manchester City’s training ground, people online have started a petition for him to split up with his girlfriend, Maria Emilia Ferrero, which has even received over 20,000 signatures! This happened after Emilia was filmed preventing Alvarez from posing for a photo with a group of fans. Messi’s Photos Holding FIFA World Cup Final Trophy on Insta Surpasses Bella Poarch’s TikTok Video and Becomes Most Liked Post of Any Social Media Platform (View Post).

View The Tweet Here

A petition calling for Julian Alvarez to dump his girlfriend now has over 20,000 signatures 🥴 pic.twitter.com/g9DPi2igPD — FootballSoccerMeme 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@fsmofficialTW) January 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)