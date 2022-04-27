Photographer Debdatta Chakraborty has been named the winner of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 for an image of a Kebab vendor in Kashmir. The picture is titled Kebabiyana and in the image, the vendor is seen working at a smoke-filled food joint as he tends what seems like kebabs.

See the Winning Image Here:

Overall Winner And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana. An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22 pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

