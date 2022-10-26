Deep-diving scientists have found the rose-veiled fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus finifenmaa) in the mesophotic zone which lies between the sunlit shallows and the deep ocean. This zone is one of the least explored regions in coral reefs and this colourful finger-length fish has been found there. They are known to change their appearance and sex as they age and while they start off as females, they mature into males and become even more colourful. This finding was a part of the California Academy of Sciences’ Hope for Reefs initiative. Interestingly, another fairy wrasse with purple scales called Vibranium fairy wrasse (Cirrhilabrus wakanda) was named in 2019 after comic book superhero Black Panther and his homeland Wakanda. Vibranium is a fictional rare metal woven into Black Panther’s suit. Scroll below to get pictures of the beautiful species. Rare Glass Octopus! Viral Video of The Transparent Marine Creature With Glowing Yellow Spots Will Take Your Breath Away.

Check The Pictures of The Rainbow Fish Here

