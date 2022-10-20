Footage capturing the beauty of a rare glass octopus known as Vitreledonella Richardi has mesmerised the internet. The viral clip shows the mysterious marine creature floating in a vast ocean with a see-through body, glowing yellow spots and one can only see its nerves, eyes and digestive tracts. The Oxygen Project tweeted the clip. As per reports, incirrate octopuses residing deep down in the ocean where sunlight can't reach evolved to be nearly transparent to hide from predators to the best of their ability. Colour-Changing Octopus! Viral Video of Mollusk Changing its Appearance While Swimming Leaves Netizens Mesmerised.

Here's The Wonderful Glass Octopus:

Happy belated #WorldOctopusDay! 🐙 The glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) is a very rarely seen cephalopod found in tropical and subtropical waters around the world. These beautiful creatures are found in the deep sea where sunlight doesn’t reach. Video by @SchmidtOcean pic.twitter.com/fXgYPYDSUG — The Oxygen Project (@TheOxygenProj) October 9, 2022

