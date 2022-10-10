American YouTuber Jay Brewer, the founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc, shared a video of a massive reticulated python with iridescent skin colour on Instagram. The clip went crazy viral on the internet and grabbed millions of views from netizens who called the snake "beautiful". The rainbow snake in the clip has a complex colour pattern with a black strip running from the top of its head to the tail. People flooded the comments admiring the viper's unique beauty. Giant Snake Uses Fascinating Technique to Climb Tree! Old Video of The Reticulated Python Coiling Itself Around the Tree Trunk Goes Viral.

Watch Viral Instagram Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

