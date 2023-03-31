Ram Navami processions on Thursday (March 30) were not held perfectly across the country. There were cases of stone pelting and clashes between the two communities, among other noises heard. However, Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad were seen showing flowers over the Ram Navami procession. It was an all-smile moment for them as the local Muslims also put up garlands to honour the people who participated in the procession. Mumbai: Tension Prevails in Malvani After Clash Between Two Groups During Ram Navami Procession (See Pics).

Muslims Shower Flowers on Ram Navami Procession

People of the Muslim community welcomed the procession taken out on Ram Navami in Moradabad Uttar Pradesh by showering flowers. pic.twitter.com/VoKjc66Syg — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)