The Mumbai Police on Friday took to social media to mourn the loss of its Bomb squad dog 'Rana', who passed away recently. Talking about Rana, Mumbai Police said that Rana was trained in 'Explosive Detection Task' Shivaji Nagar, Pune. They also said that Rana participated well in anti-accident/explosion drives of VVIP/VIP threat calls. "We Bid Adieu to Rana (Labrador) deputed at Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad. The funeral was held with state honour guard," Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Check Tweet:

