Colloquially known as playing dead, apparent death is an expected behaviour in some creatures, but we bet that this snake justified it. A viral video shared on Reddit shows a hognose snake dramatically faking its death by flattening its body and hissing loudly to show that it's lifeless. The reptile pretended his death after a human hand touched it in the footage. Internet calls the viper "Drama Queen". The clip will leave you in splits. FYI, hognose snakes are considered some of the best pets for reptile lovers. Huge Python Spotted in Graveyard! Viral Video of Snake Crawling Around in Burial Ground in Hyderabad Will Give You Goosebumps.

Look At This Melodramatic Reptile:

