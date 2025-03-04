Indian national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma could not save India from an unusual record - the one that saw the Men in Blue lose its 14th consecutive toss in One Day Internationals (ODIs), marking an unusual and unlucky streak for the team. Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the crucial semi-finals match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Dubai. Australian captain Steve Smith opted to bat first after winning the toss. The poor run of coin tosses has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts, as the toss can often play a crucial role in determining match conditions and strategy. However, ICT fans have taken the setback well and, in fact, dealt with it by sharing funny memes! Meanwhile, Team India has continued to focus on performance rather than luck, adapting to different scenarios regardless of whether they bat or bowl first. So far, they have kept the opposition batting in check by sending their opener Cooper Connolly for a nought. Mohammed Shami took the first wicket for India. India Lose 14th Consecutive Toss in ODIs, Rohit Sharma Equals Peter Borren in Unwanted Record During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.

