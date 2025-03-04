India's toss woes continued as Rohit Sharma lost yet another toss, this time in the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Dubai on March 4. Australia captain Steve Smith called 'heads' at the toss and it went his way. India, now have lost 14 consecutive tosses in ODIs, the longest streak by a team in the format. Rohit Sharma meanwhile, has lost his 11th consecutive toss as India captain and has equalled former Netherlands' captain Peter Borren, who had lost the same number of tosses consecutively from 2011 to 2013. Brian Lara still holds the record of losing most consecutive tosses in ODIs. Why Are Team India Players Wearing Black Armbands During IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match? Check Reason.

India Lose 14th Consecutive Toss

14 consecutive toss losses for Team India! Guess the coin just doesn't like them 🤣👀🫣 pic.twitter.com/fFQgyCyzH1 — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) March 4, 2025

Rohit Sharma Matches Peter Borren in Unwanted Record

India skipper Rohit Sharma lost his 11th consecutive toss in ODIs, equaling the record held by the Netherlands' Peter Borren. West Indies legend Brian Lara holds the record for the most consecutive toss losses (12) in ODIs. pic.twitter.com/3DLJFWcKUs— IANS (@ians_india) March 4, 2025

