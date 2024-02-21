A video circulating on social media shows a Russian Su-25 fighter jet crash-landing at an undisclosed location after being hit by a Ukrainian missile. The video claims that the plane was damaged during a strike mission over Ukraine as part of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The video shows the Su-25, a ground-attack aircraft, flying at a low altitude with smoke trailing from its rear fuselage. The pilot attempts to land the plane on a dirt road, but the landing gear fails to deploy. The plane skids along the ground, sparks flying, before coming to a stop. The pilot’s fate is unknown. Ukraine Destroys Russian Warship Ivanovets on Lake Donuzlav in Crimea, Video Surfaces.

Russia's Su-25 Pilot Miraculously Lands Without Landing Gear

VIDEO: A Russian jet, hit over Ukraine with damaged hydraulics, skillfully lands without functioning landing gear as the pilot opts not to eject. pic.twitter.com/iCjAmTUzqT — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) February 21, 2024

