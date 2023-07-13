A woman kiteboarding instructor named Katya Saini is seen kitesurfing in a saree. The video shared by @nichefilms on Instagram shows the instructor performing the activity while dressed in a desi avatar. Kiteboarding or kitesurfing is quite similar to parasailing and surfing. The video from Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu shows the saree-clad instructor gliding in the water in her unique attire. "Vanakkam India ft. Kite Maami [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning in Shimmery Brown Saree, Check Gorgeous Pictures of the Adipurush Actress.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpaneesh M (@nichefilms)

